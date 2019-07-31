|
Harold D. Dudley, age 92, of West College Corner, Indiana, died July 26, 2019 at Woodland Country Manor Nursing Home. He was born June 23, 1927 in Union County, Indiana, the son of the late Charles and Elizabeth (Renyer) Dudley. He was united in marriage to Ruth Walter on August 6, 1955, and she survives. He was a farmer all his life.
Besides Ruth, his wife of over 63 years, his survivors include four children, David (Dianne), Jim (Kelly) of West College Corner, Indiana; Diane of Cincinnati, Ohio and Ron of Fairfield, Ohio, five grandchildren and two great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; five sisters, Fern Wiwi, Melvina Wiwi, Annabel Pholar, Thelma Hoff, Pat Dudley and a brother, Charles.
Family and friends may visit the Ogle and Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 5086 College Corner Pike, Oxford, Ohio on Friday, August 2, 2019 from 5 pm until 8 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Mary Catholic Church, 111 E. High Street, Oxford, Ohio on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 10:30 am. Father Jeff Silver will officiate. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Oxford, Ohio.
Donations may be made to the West College Corner Fire Department or the . Condolences to
Published in The Palladium-Item on July 31, 2019