Services
Ogle and Paul R. Young Funeral Home
5086 College Corner Pike
Oxford, OH 45056
513-523-4411
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ogle and Paul R. Young Funeral Home
5086 College Corner Pike
Oxford, OH 45056
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
111 E. High Street
Oxford, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Dudley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold D. Dudley


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harold D. Dudley Obituary
Harold D. Dudley, age 92, of West College Corner, Indiana, died July 26, 2019 at Woodland Country Manor Nursing Home. He was born June 23, 1927 in Union County, Indiana, the son of the late Charles and Elizabeth (Renyer) Dudley. He was united in marriage to Ruth Walter on August 6, 1955, and she survives. He was a farmer all his life.

Besides Ruth, his wife of over 63 years, his survivors include four children, David (Dianne), Jim (Kelly) of West College Corner, Indiana; Diane of Cincinnati, Ohio and Ron of Fairfield, Ohio, five grandchildren and two great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; five sisters, Fern Wiwi, Melvina Wiwi, Annabel Pholar, Thelma Hoff, Pat Dudley and a brother, Charles.

Family and friends may visit the Ogle and Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 5086 College Corner Pike, Oxford, Ohio on Friday, August 2, 2019 from 5 pm until 8 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Mary Catholic Church, 111 E. High Street, Oxford, Ohio on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 10:30 am. Father Jeff Silver will officiate. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Oxford, Ohio.

Donations may be made to the West College Corner Fire Department or the . Condolences to

www.ogleandpaulyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in The Palladium-Item on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ogle and Paul R. Young Funeral Home
Download Now