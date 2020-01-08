|
Harold J. Ellison Sr.
Connersville - Harold J. Ellison Sr., 84, of Connersville, passed away December 31, 2019, in Florida, while on vacation.
He was born January 29, 1936, in Corbin, Kentucky to the late Jermie and Mattie Brewer Ellison. Harold lived in Connersville his whole life and was a graduate of Connersville High School. He furthered his education at Purdue University, Ivy Tech, I.U. East and attended many seminars. On May 22, 1993 Harold married the former Linda Suveges in Connersville. He worked at Connersville Utilities for 52 years, starting at the waste water treatment plant and working his way up to the position of utilities manager before retiring in 2008. He was a devoted member of the Eagles, Amvets, Elks and the V.F.W. He loved sports of all kinds especially I.U., the Colts, the Broncos, and Butler University.
Harold had many awards from the utilities industry; The Water Wheel Award, Water and Waste Water Operations Professional of the Year, recognition of fifty years of service from the Southern Indiana Operators Association, and Utility Manager of the Year from the Alliance of the Indiana Rural Water Association. Harold also served as secretary, vice president and president for the South East Section of Indiana American Water Association, and Southern Indiana Operators Association. He also served on several committees for the State Water and Waste Associations.
In addition to his parents, Harold is preceded in death by his brothers: Donald Ellison, Raymond Ellison, Billy Ellison, Charles Ellison, Kenneth Ellison, Robert Ellison; Sisters: Reatha Wilson, Jean Neukam.
Harold is survived by his wife Linda of 26 years; Son: Harold Ellison Jr. and wife Julie of Walland, TN; Daughters: Mary Alice Mcavene, Susan Welliver both of Crawfordsville, Indiana; Debbie Hemmerling Riley of Greenfield, Indiana; Step-son: Jim Smolik of Richmond, Indiana; Step-daughter: Tammie Dunn of Sugar Grove, Illinois; 12 Grandchildren; 4 Step-Grandchildren; 5 Great grandchildren; 1 Step-Great grandson; Many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Showalter Blackwell Long Funeral Home, Myers Chapel, Connersville, with Pastor Chris Lovett officiating. Friends may visit the Funeral Home Friday, January 10, 2020, from 4-8 p.m. and Saturday, January 11 from 12p.m till service time of service. Memorial contributions may be made to The Ew Tatman Underprivileged Children Christmas Fund, 921 N Central Ave, Connersville, IN 47331 or Crosspointe Biker Church. For more information log onto www.ShowalterBlackwellLong.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020