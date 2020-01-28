Services
Winchester - Harold Lee Morford age 72, passed away in Winchester IN at the Randolph Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on January, 27, 2020. He was born on January 14, 1948, in Winchester, to Harold L. Morford and Evelyn R. (Swiger) Morford. He was a lifelong resident of Winchester and worked many years for Overmyer Mould Company.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Janet Elizabeth (McKee) Morford the year before, with whom he enjoyed dancing and travel. He is survived by his Daughter Holly Ann Wood (Max) of Russelville Ky, Two grandchildren Tyler (25) and Mathew (22). Stepson Kenrick Rawlings in Bloomington In, and a brother William Morford of South Bend, In, a nephew Christopher Morford (Cynthia) and a niece Pamela Morford, along with grandnephew Elan Morford and grandniece Elora Morford.

A celebration of Harold's life will be at 1:00 p.m., on Friday, January 31, 2020, at the Walker Funeral Home, with Rev. Melissa Kleinschmidt officiating. Burial will follow at the Fountain Park Cemetery.

Friends and family may call from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, January 30, as well as an hour before services on Friday, at the funeral home.

Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
