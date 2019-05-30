|
Harriet L. Jackson
Connersville, IN - Harriet L. Jackson was born August 18, 1932, in Connersville Indiana, and was one of 14 children born to Lawrence A. Day & Frances (Sheets) Day.
She married Bobbie Lee Jackson in December 1952, and was the mother of six children. She resided in Connersville at Caroleton Manor to receive care after her health declined. She attended Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church. She had been employed 20 years at Motorola Semi-Conductor site in Phoenix, AZ. Harriet lived in Scottsdale, AZ for 25+ years surrounded by her children, grandchildren, family, and a host of friends. She loved the Phoenix Suns, day time soap operas, 700 club, music, and going to yard sales. She was a collector of angels, dolls and ships.
She leaves to cherish her memory, husband: Bobbie Lee Jackson of Connersville Indiana; 4 daughters & 1 son: Guiena Dixon of Phoenix Arizona, Carolas Marie Jackson of Scottsdale Arizona, Elizabeth Darlene Coleman of Phoenix Arizona, Bobbie Lee Trotter of Laveen Arizona, and Ignatius Lee Jackson of Connersville Indiana; grandchildren of Phoenix Arizona: Nicole Trotter Allmond, Stevie Trotter Jr, Frisco Trotter, Charles Jackson Jr., Constance Wilson, Candace Jackson, Ceenan Jackson, Ashley Coleman, Tyrone D. Coleman, Whitney Macaro, De Audrea Dixon, Ignatius Jackson Jr., Nathaniel Liggins and Melissa Jackson of Connersville Indiana; and 32 Great grandchildren of Phoenix Arizona.
She is preceded in death by her daughter, Millicent Ann Liggins of Phoenix, AZ.
Funeral services will be held at Community Family Funeral Home, 101 West Main Street, Richmond, on Friday, May 31, 2019, at 1:00 PM. Family and friends may call at the funeral home Friday, beginning at 11:00 AM. Send online condolences to the family via the guestbook at www.communityfamilyfh.com
Published in The Palladium-Item on May 30, 2019