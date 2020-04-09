Resources
Bloomington, IN - Jodi Hollowitz, 83, of Bloomington passed away March 19, 2020 at the IU Health Hospice House. She was born November 10, 1936, in Indianapolis, Indiana. the daughter of Joseph and Ann (Smith) Hollowitz, and spent most of her youth in Richmond, Indiana.

She was a 1954 graduate of Richmond High School. She graduated from Stephens College in Columbia, Mo. After college she returned to Richmond where she worked in her father's dress shop, Mr. H's. She then moved to Indianapolis to work for the Department of Tourism of the State of Indiana. She relocated to Bloomington in the mid-70s to work in the Indiana University Alumni Office, first as the secretary for the executive director and eventually was in charge of some constituent groups, She retired in 1998.

She was predeceased by a sister Patricia Hollowitz McCarthy.

There will be no service at this time, and burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Gardens.

Memorial contributions may go to The Community Foundation of Bloomington and Monroe County or a charity of the donor's choosing

Published in The Palladium-Item from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020
