Harry A. Horn
Richmond - Harry A. Horn, age 98, of Richmond, Indiana, went to be with his Eternal Father on August 18, 2020.
Harry was born in Union County, Indiana, on December 12, 1921, to Vernon Lee and Mary Adelaide Norton Horn. He spent his childhood years in Union County, graduating from Harrison (Kitchel) High School in 1941. Harry joined the U.S. Army and fought in Africa and Europe during WWII. After the war, he worked several jobs before landing at Natco in 1953, where he worked for over 30 years. Harry retired in 1987. He served on the Natco Credit Union board for 35 years.
Harry married Henrietta Schweizer on January 25, 1947. They have three children, seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. Harry was active in the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church for over 60 years. He served as treasurer for several years, and he enjoyed mowing the church yard during his retirement years. Harry was a life-long member of the American Legion Harry Ray Post #65 and Richmond Lodge No. 196, F. & A.M. He enjoyed watching sports, especially the Cincinnati Reds.
Harry is survived by his wife of 73 years, Henrietta; children, Jo (Steve) Deer of Kimberling City, Missouri, Lisa Maghielse (Bob Lemons) of Richmond, and Peter Horn (Jill Martin Buck) of Carmel, Indiana; grandchildren, Heather (Martin) Thomas, James (Nancy) Deer, Nick (Veronica) Maghielse, Jessica Davis, Cassidy Horn, and Zoe Horn; great-grandchildren, Nichole Landis, Samantha (Jon) Bryson, Audrey Maghielse, Hunter Davis, and Paul Maghielse; twin great-great-granddaughters, Annabel and Adeline; and many nieces and nephews.
Harry was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Everett Horn and Vernon Horn Jr.; sisters, Mary Evelyn Snodgrass and Shirley Mullen; and grandson, Joshua Deer.
Visitation for Harry A. Horn will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond, with a Masonic Service at 11:45 a.m. Funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Rev. Dr. Daniel L. Nugent officiating. Please plan to wear your own mask when entering the funeral home. Burial will be in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens with military honors provided by the Wayne County Honor Guard.
Memorial contributions may be made to: American Cancer Society
, Wayne County Unit, 5635 West 96th Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46278 or Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2300 West Main Street, Richmond, IN 47374.
Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com
