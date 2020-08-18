1/1
Harry A. Horn
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harry A. Horn

Richmond - Harry A. Horn, age 98, of Richmond, Indiana, went to be with his Eternal Father on August 18, 2020.

Harry was born in Union County, Indiana, on December 12, 1921, to Vernon Lee and Mary Adelaide Norton Horn. He spent his childhood years in Union County, graduating from Harrison (Kitchel) High School in 1941. Harry joined the U.S. Army and fought in Africa and Europe during WWII. After the war, he worked several jobs before landing at Natco in 1953, where he worked for over 30 years. Harry retired in 1987. He served on the Natco Credit Union board for 35 years.

Harry married Henrietta Schweizer on January 25, 1947. They have three children, seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. Harry was active in the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church for over 60 years. He served as treasurer for several years, and he enjoyed mowing the church yard during his retirement years. Harry was a life-long member of the American Legion Harry Ray Post #65 and Richmond Lodge No. 196, F. & A.M. He enjoyed watching sports, especially the Cincinnati Reds.

Harry is survived by his wife of 73 years, Henrietta; children, Jo (Steve) Deer of Kimberling City, Missouri, Lisa Maghielse (Bob Lemons) of Richmond, and Peter Horn (Jill Martin Buck) of Carmel, Indiana; grandchildren, Heather (Martin) Thomas, James (Nancy) Deer, Nick (Veronica) Maghielse, Jessica Davis, Cassidy Horn, and Zoe Horn; great-grandchildren, Nichole Landis, Samantha (Jon) Bryson, Audrey Maghielse, Hunter Davis, and Paul Maghielse; twin great-great-granddaughters, Annabel and Adeline; and many nieces and nephews.

Harry was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Everett Horn and Vernon Horn Jr.; sisters, Mary Evelyn Snodgrass and Shirley Mullen; and grandson, Joshua Deer.

Visitation for Harry A. Horn will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond, with a Masonic Service at 11:45 a.m. Funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Rev. Dr. Daniel L. Nugent officiating. Please plan to wear your own mask when entering the funeral home. Burial will be in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens with military honors provided by the Wayne County Honor Guard.

Memorial contributions may be made to: American Cancer Society, Wayne County Unit, 5635 West 96th Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46278 or Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2300 West Main Street, Richmond, IN 47374.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Aug. 18 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Doan & Mills Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
22
Service
11:45 AM
Doan & Mills Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
22
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Doan & Mills Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Doan & Mills Funeral Home
790 National Road West
Richmond, IN 47374
(765) 966-0596
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Doan & Mills Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved