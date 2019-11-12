|
Pastor Harry Junior Duffey
Richmond, Indiana - Pastor Harry Junior Duffey, 71, of Richmond, IN passed away unexpectedly in his home and went to be with the Lord at 3:15pm on Thursday, November 7, 2019. He was born on November 6, 1948 in Richmond, IN to parents Harry and Cordie Duffey.
Harry attended Richmond Schools where he lettered in track, football, baseball, and basketball. While attending high school, he met the love of his life, Billie Jean (Smith) Duffey. They married on May 13,1967 at First Southern Missionary Baptist Church of Richmond, spending 52 years together as soul mates and husband and wife. Together they founded Duffey's Bottled Water Company, serving the surrounding area for 35 years.
During their marriage, they were blessed with two children, April (Duffey) Oppenheim and Aaron Duffey. April resides in Granger, IN with her husband, Randy, and son, Grant. Aaron resides in Richmond, IN with his wife, Tracia. With the birth of grandson, Grant, Harry became loved as "Pa." Being a Pa to Grant was his greatest joy. He loved to tell Grant detailed stories of all sorts and take him fishing. Grant would like to share that he knows Pa is in heaven with his fishing line in a beautiful pond.
Harry's other love was sharing the word of God and reaching those who did not know his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He was ordained in 1986, serving as an evangelist until 2014 when he was blessed to become the pastor of First Southern Missionary Baptist Church. Harry loved his church family and felt it a privilege and a joy to faithfully serve the flock as their beloved pastor until his death.
On Thursday, November 14, 2019 we will gather at First Southern Missionary Baptist Church (1400 Holsapple Rd, Richmond, IN) to celebrate Harry's life. All are welcome and invited to attend the Worship Service from 11:00am to 12:30pm. The Open Tribute will begin at 12:30pm with Visitation at 1:00pm to 2:00pm. Burial Service will immediately follow at Elkhorn Cemetery (5697 Esteb Rd, Richmond, IN).
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to First Southern Missionary Baptist Church (1400 Holsapple Rd, Richmond, IN).
To remember Harry, he would ask that you take a drive with a loved one to a beautiful picnic spot, take time to share a sandwich or ice cream and have a chat. Additionally, he would ask that you take the opportunity to share the good news of God's love with someone who doesn't know Jesus as their personal Savior.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019