Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Seffrin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry R. Seffrin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harry R. Seffrin Obituary
Harry R. Seffrin

Modoc - Harry Robert Seffrin, 95, a longtime resident of the Modoc area, passed away at his home on Saturday, December 21, 2019. He was born at East Germantown on June 13, 1924 to Oliver Luke and Maude May (Hicks) Seffrin. Harry served with the US Army during WW II. He was a life long farmer, a collector of farm equipment and enjoyed gardening and big band music. He was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church of Muncie. Survivors include 9 children, Gary Seffrin (Anne), Dale Seffrin (Beverly), Judy Feurt (Bill), Barbara Antrobus (Michael), Stephen Seffrin (Cheryl), Robert Seffrin (Jovy), Nancy Doig (Robert), Mary Crabtree (Don) and John Seffrin (Brenda); 21 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ruthellen Seffrin in 2011; a son, Rodney Lee Seffrin and 4 siblings, Ruth Veerkamp, Elizabeth Snyder, Paul Seffrin and James Seffrin. Visitation will be 6 to 8 PM on Thursday, December 26, at Culberson Funeral Home, Hagerstown. Services will be at St. Lawrence Catholic Church at 10:30 AM on Friday. Fr. David Hellmann will officiate. Entombment will follow at Shrine of Memories Mausoleum, Connersville. Memorials may be made to or St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 820 E. Charles St., Muncie, IN 47305. Online condolences may be left at www.culbersonfh.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from Dec. 22 to Dec. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -