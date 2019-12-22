|
|
Harry R. Seffrin
Modoc - Harry Robert Seffrin, 95, a longtime resident of the Modoc area, passed away at his home on Saturday, December 21, 2019. He was born at East Germantown on June 13, 1924 to Oliver Luke and Maude May (Hicks) Seffrin. Harry served with the US Army during WW II. He was a life long farmer, a collector of farm equipment and enjoyed gardening and big band music. He was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church of Muncie. Survivors include 9 children, Gary Seffrin (Anne), Dale Seffrin (Beverly), Judy Feurt (Bill), Barbara Antrobus (Michael), Stephen Seffrin (Cheryl), Robert Seffrin (Jovy), Nancy Doig (Robert), Mary Crabtree (Don) and John Seffrin (Brenda); 21 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ruthellen Seffrin in 2011; a son, Rodney Lee Seffrin and 4 siblings, Ruth Veerkamp, Elizabeth Snyder, Paul Seffrin and James Seffrin. Visitation will be 6 to 8 PM on Thursday, December 26, at Culberson Funeral Home, Hagerstown. Services will be at St. Lawrence Catholic Church at 10:30 AM on Friday. Fr. David Hellmann will officiate. Entombment will follow at Shrine of Memories Mausoleum, Connersville. Memorials may be made to or St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 820 E. Charles St., Muncie, IN 47305. Online condolences may be left at www.culbersonfh.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from Dec. 22 to Dec. 24, 2019