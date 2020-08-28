Harvey Curtis "Curt" Wright
Centerville, Ind. - Harvey Curtis "Curt" Wright, age 68, of Centerville, Indiana, died Friday, August 28, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.
Curt was born on October 13, 1951, in Richmond, Indiana, and was the son of William Marshall and Margie Jackilee Qualls. He was lovingly raised by his grandmother, Dora Warren Qualls and uncles, Kenneth and Harry King Qualls. Curt started martial arts when he was seven years old and trained in Okinawa, Korea, and Japan. He held a black belt in several forms of martial arts. This training served him well when he joined the United States Marine Corps. Curt proudly served three tours in Vietnam. He loved talking to people and always encouraged young people to continue their schooling. Curt also shared his faith wherever he went. Curt enjoyed watching DIY and other learning channels.
Survivors include his wife of 24 years, Donna Elaine Martin Wright; sons, Curtis Christopher (Stephanie) Wright of Richmond and Elric Conan Wright of Connersville, Indiana; daughters, Shana Joy Martin of Converse, Indiana, and Shannon Kathleen Wright of San Dimas, California; grandchildren, Matthew (Kristin) Wright, Courtney Martin, Michael Wright, Gwyneth Martin, Dylan Wright, and Connell Huffman; great-grandchildren, Gavin and Raelynn Wright; brothers, John, Wesley, William, and Joseph Marshall; sisters, Kathy and Molly Marshall; and many nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; and uncles.
Visitation for Harvey Curtis "Curt" Wright will be from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Pastor Chuck Miller officiating. Please plan to wear your own mask when entering the funeral home. Burial will be in Zion's Lutheran Cemetery in Pershing, Indiana, with Marine Corps Funeral Honors.
Memorial contributions may be made to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, c/o Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com
.