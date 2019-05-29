Hattie Bell



Richmond - Hattie Bell, 102, passed away following a brief illness on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Arbor Trace. Hattie was born to Jesse and Mary Anthony Echard on October 4, 1916 in Brownsville, Indiana. She lived in Brownsville and Liberty until moving to Richmond in 1932, where she lived the remainder of her life.



She is preceded in death by her parents, one brother Charles, two sisters Emma and Edna; her husband Paul H. Bell, one daughter Barbara Daugherty, one son Paul E. Bell and two grandchildren.



She is survived by her son Tom Bell, two daughters Pattie Toney and Sharon (Bob) McCormac, daughter-in-law Minnie Bell, 11 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren.



Hattie worked at Kresge's lunch counter and Knollenberg's Department Store, retiring from there at age 79. She lived independently until the age of 99 when she moved to Arbor Trace for minimal assisted living. She enjoyed reading, working crossword puzzles, playing Scrabble and any time spent with her family. She took many memorable trips including Seattle, Las Vegas, San Juan, St. Croix, several New England states, a Caribbean cruise and multiple trips to Hawaii and Florida.



Visitation for Hattie Bell will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at Earlham Cemetery with Rev. Ted Chalk officiating.



Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Hattie Bell to the Friends of Morrison-Reeves Library, or the .



Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Hattie Bell to the Friends of Morrison-Reeves Library, or the .