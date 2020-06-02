Hayden G. McQueen



Pershing - Hayden G. McQueen, 82, of Pershing, Indiana passed away Monday morning, June 1, 2020 at his home.



He was born July 31, 1937 in Rising Sun, Indiana, one of eleven children of Robert and Laura (Howard) McQueen.



A graduate of Clarksburg High School, he excelled in basketball and was inducted into the Decatur County Basketball Hall of Fame.



He graduated with honors with an M.S. Degree from Ball State University in 1960. He received a commission from the United States Air Force as a First Lieutenant. While stationed at Otis Air Force Base, he got to meet President Kennedy and the Kennedy family.



He began teaching at Orange and Fayette Central in 1960, and then entered the Air Force.



After his honorable discharge in 1965, he returned to the Fayette County School Corporation as a physical education teacher and coach at Fayette Central.



On July 7, 1973, he married Carol "Peggy" Sammons, and they have lived in Pershing since that time. Mrs. McQueen survives.



Upon school consolidation, he was instrumental in developing the present physical education program and intramural program.



From 1967 to 1971, he taught physical education at eight elementary schools and voluntarily piloted the intramural program at the schools before intramural after school programs were officially put in place. He continued to teach until he retired in 1992. Hayden worked under four different superintendents and 27 different principals during his career. After retirement, he continued to assist students in developing basketball skills and encouraged them to be their best and attain scholarships, as well as giving financial support to students to further their careers and experiences in basketball education.



In 1968, Hayden developed the "Fayette County Invitational Bike-A-Thon". This was a basic team bicycle relay race patterned after the Indy 500 with many Gala support activities. Major television stations of Indianapolis, Dayton, and Cincinnati were involved with the bike-a-thon held at the Grandview Track in Fayette County.



The rules of this event were published nationally in 1971 and was written about in many national publications. From 1973 to 1978, this event though Purdue University and Archway Cookies Sponsorship was done for girls and boys grades seven through twelve at the state fair, with committees and officials from Fayette County.



In 1974, Hayden received the Ball State University "Teacher of the Year" award.



Hayden had a close association with the U.C.L.A. Men's Basketball Program for over 25 years. He was an avid fan and supporter of the team. His interest in U.C.L.A. stemmed from his great respect for John Wooden with whom he had the honor of meeting and talking with on several occasions.



Since 1984, Hayden had been closely associated with basketball in camps and scouting all over the United States and Canada. He attended over 20 Men's Final Four activities and activities associated with coaches associations.



Hayden was a member of Community Gospel Church, Warren Lodge #15 F & AM, and the Scottish Rite of Indianapolis.



Survivors, besides his wife, Carol "Peggy" McQueen, include: a number of nieces and nephews, including his business partner, Zachary McQueen; a great nephew, Gabriel Gonzales; step grandsons, Zachary and Alex; great nieces and nephews; and a sister-in-law, Mary McQueen.



He is preceded in death by six brothers: Vercil, Howard, Orice, Everett, Delbert, and Albert; four sisters, Zola, Pearl, Mabel, and Marion; and a stepson, Brett Sherwood.



Funeral services will be conducted by Reverend Robert Lee at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Miller, Moster, Robbins Funeral Home, where friends may call from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. on Friday, June 5, 2020. Warren Lodge #15 F & M will conduct Masonic Memorial Services at 7:00 p.m. on Friday. Burial with military rites conducted by the Fayette County Veterans Council will be in Riverside Cemetery in Cambridge City, Indiana.









