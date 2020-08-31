1/1
Hazel B. Berry
Hazel B. Berry

Richmond - Hazel B. Berry, age 92, of Richmond, Indiana, died Sunday, August 30, 2020, at Reid Health.

Born December 7, 1927, in Verona, Kentucky, to Howe and Reba Kite Hood, Hazel lived in Richmond most of her life. She lovingly raised her family and, later in life, worked at Hills' Roses, from where she retired. Hazel enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family.

Survivors include her daughter, Shirley (Ronald) Blanford of Richmond; grandchildren, Allison Blanford of Richmond, Brandon (Lindsey) Blanford of Fountain City, Indiana, and Mark Davidson of Richmond; great-grandchildren, Larkin and Meeya Blanford; nieces, including special niece, Linda Hood Simmons; nephews; cousins; and many friends, including all her friends at Hand-in-Hand Adult Day Care of Richmond.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 30 years, Raymond Berry, who died July 29, 1975; daughter, Carolyn Davidson and infant daughter, Ruby Mae; parents; and brother, Bob Hood.

Visitation for Hazel B. Berry will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home. Please plan to wear your own mask when entering the funeral home. Burial will be in Earlham Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Hand-in-Hand Adult Day Care of Richmond, 2727 East Main Street, Richmond, IN 47374.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.






Published in The Palladium-Item from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
