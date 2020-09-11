Hazel Cox
Richmond, Ind. - Hazel Cox, age 83, of Richmond, Indiana, died Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Reid Health.
Born March 4, 1937, in Jackson, Kentucky, Hazel moved to Richmond in 1954. She earned her associate degree from Ivy Tech Community College in 2017. She was a telephone operator and retired from Verizon in 1996, after 35 years of service.
Survivors include her children, Timothy D. (Vicki) Cox of Plainfield, Indiana, Russell J. Cox of Richmond, and Joni E. (Larry) Martin of Princeton, Indiana; grandchildren, Oren J. Martin of Princeton, Josh C. Martin of Patoka, Indiana, Whitney P. (Chris) Taylor of Denver, Colorado, Anthony D. (Jessica) Cox of Phoenix, Arizona, Tony F. (Charlotte) Cox of Charleston, South Carolina, and Steven and Brian Thomas, both of Richmond; great-grandchildren, Brooke, Talia, Timothy, Thomas, and Terrance Cox, Cecelia Taylor, Anin and Keeley Martin, and Brantley, Keegan, and Kaydi Thomas; three sisters; brother; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Russell Frances Cox, who died June 29, 2018; parents; sister; and two brothers.
There will be no public services for Hazel Cox. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Habitat for Humanity of Greater Richmond, 1114 South F Street, Richmond, IN 47374.
Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com
.