1/1
Hazel Cox
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hazel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hazel Cox

Richmond, Ind. - Hazel Cox, age 83, of Richmond, Indiana, died Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Reid Health.

Born March 4, 1937, in Jackson, Kentucky, Hazel moved to Richmond in 1954. She earned her associate degree from Ivy Tech Community College in 2017. She was a telephone operator and retired from Verizon in 1996, after 35 years of service.

Survivors include her children, Timothy D. (Vicki) Cox of Plainfield, Indiana, Russell J. Cox of Richmond, and Joni E. (Larry) Martin of Princeton, Indiana; grandchildren, Oren J. Martin of Princeton, Josh C. Martin of Patoka, Indiana, Whitney P. (Chris) Taylor of Denver, Colorado, Anthony D. (Jessica) Cox of Phoenix, Arizona, Tony F. (Charlotte) Cox of Charleston, South Carolina, and Steven and Brian Thomas, both of Richmond; great-grandchildren, Brooke, Talia, Timothy, Thomas, and Terrance Cox, Cecelia Taylor, Anin and Keeley Martin, and Brantley, Keegan, and Kaydi Thomas; three sisters; brother; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Russell Frances Cox, who died June 29, 2018; parents; sister; and two brothers.

There will be no public services for Hazel Cox. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Habitat for Humanity of Greater Richmond, 1114 South F Street, Richmond, IN 47374.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Doan & Mills Funeral Home
790 National Road West
Richmond, IN 47374
(765) 966-0596
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Doan & Mills Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved