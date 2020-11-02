Heather Shelton
Cambridge City - Heather Vanessa Shelton, 24, passed away at her home Friday October 30, 2020 from complications of diabetes. Heather was born in Connersville, Indiana on February 6, 1996. She has lived her whole life in the Connersville and Cambridge City communities and graduated from Lincoln High School in 2014 where she was active in Winter Guard and played the baritone in the Marching Band. She worked in sales for Anderson Windows. Heather was a loving mother and a loved daughter.
Survivors include her 5 year old son, Draven Moses; mother, Kimberly J. (Larry Yoder) Phillips of Cambridge City; father, Richard R. (Shannon Andrews) Shelton of Hartford City; 2 brothers, Dustin Crutcher of Florida and Richard Shelton II of Connersville; 2 sisters, Valerie Alvey of Florida and Ashley Shelton of Kentucky; 2 step-brothers, Josh Underwood of Connersville and Greg Underwood of Muncie; 1 step-sister, Chyann Pennington of Connersville; special aunt, Teresa Robbins of Cambridge City; special cousin, Dalton Robbins of Liberty. Heather was preceded in death by 2 infant sons, Clinton Moses on April 1, 2017 and Sabastian Everhett Trout on February 21, 2020.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday November 4, 2020 at Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Home, Dublin. Due to COVID19 concerns, private funeral services will be held with burial at Riverside Cemetery in Cambridge City.
Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements, where online condolences can be made at www.marshallanderleweinfuneralhome.com