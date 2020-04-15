Resources
Helen Jean Pence


1912 - 2020
Richmond - Helen Jean Pence, age 107, passed away April 13, 2020 at home with her family. She was born on December 2, 1912 in Richmond, IN to parents Joseph and Edith Angy. She's lived in Richmond her entire life. She was a homemaker, a very loving mother, and had been employed at Belden many years ago. She dearly loved her family and home. She had many, many talents including being an amazing cook.

Survivors include her son Gene Piehe (Mo), daughter Patty Pence (Richmond), son Robert (Richmond), and daughter Marlene (Richmond); brother Bert Angy (FL), sisters Mary Martin (Plainfield, IN) and Gladys Beatty (Richmond), many grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She will be greatly missed.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband William; son Raymond Russell; daughter June Kurtz; 3 infant children Bertha, Kenny and Larry; brothers Joe, Jim and John; sister Harriet, Julia and Isabelle.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020
