Helen Jo Hamm
Fountain City - Mrs. Helen Jo Hamm, 79, of Fountain City, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, April 14.
Mrs. Hamm was born in Hiner, Kentucky on October 6, 1940 to William and Clara Hensley Riley, both of whom preceded her in death. She married Maurice Dudley Hamm, Jr. on September 25, 1959. They shared 58 years and were blessed with 6 children before his death on November 29, 2017.
Mrs. Hamm was a born-again Christian and a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church. She enjoyed painting, reading and solving crossword puzzles.
Mrs. Hamm will be missed by her four daughters, Joyce Fruth and her husband, John, Sandy Pickett and her husband, Jon; Helen Darr, and Karen Roberts and her husband, Chris; two sons, Dudley Hamm and his wife, Carolyn, and David Hamm and his fiancée, Stacey Puzio; 19 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, sisters, Carol Harris and Beulah Evans; brothers, William Riley and James Riley; and several nieces & nephews.
Mrs. Hamm was preceded in death by her parents, husband, grandson, Andy Hamm, on November 23, 2007; son-in-law, Larry Darr, on November 16, 2017; sister, Thelma Taylor; brothers, Wilgus Riley and Ernest Riley.
Mrs. Hamm's services will be private with interment in Willow Grove Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are encouraged for Crossroad Recovery Center, c/o Hillcrest Baptist Church, 3469 Hillcrest Road, Richmond, IN 47374.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020