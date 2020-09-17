Helen King
Richmond - Helen King, age 89, of Richmond, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Reid Health.
Born May 21, 1931, in Dayton, Ohio, to William and Frances Nation Tayloe, Helen lived in Wayne County, Indiana, most of her life. She was an active member of Calvary Baptist Church. Helen enjoyed bingo, movies, musicals, and dancing. She was also an avid reader. Helen loved visiting her family every Sunday. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
Survivors include her daughter, Brenda (Jerry) McCarty Wright; grandchildren, Haley and Jared Wright; nieces; nephews; and many dear friends, including special friend, Albert Cooper.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Russell McCarty, Larry Watts, and Konrad King; parents; sisters, Edith Zimmerman, Frances Brigner, and Alice Tayloe; brothers, Blaire "Bud" and Arthur Tayloe; and special friend, Carroll Taylor.
Visitation for Helen King will be from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. Sunday, September 20, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will follow at 5:00 p.m. Sunday, September 20, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Pastor Curt Nies officiating. Please plan to wear your own mask when entering the funeral home. Burial will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, September 21, 2020, in Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery, 8135 North Dixie Drive in Dayton, Ohio.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Reid Foundation for the Hospice Program, 1100 Reid Parkway, Richmond, IN 47374.
Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com
