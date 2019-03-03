|
Helen Lamberson
New Castle - Helen Louise (Hanning) Lamberson, 93, passed away at her home in New Castle Thursday morning February 28, 2019. A daughter of the late William R. and Mary P. (Bales) Hanning, Helen was born in New Castle Indiana on March 10, 1925. She graduated from New Castle Chrysler High School with the class of 1944. Helen began working, while in school, at Chrysler Corporation in New Castle. She met the love of her life, Barney Lamberson, at the skating rink and on February 27, 1944 they were married at her parent's home in New Castle. Barney was already farming so that is where their lives took them. As the years went by, they raised 5 children on the farm. Helen was deeply involved with the farming life. She cooked for the hired hands, ran for parts, planted a garden. She was also active in the lives of her children at school, 4-H, and church. She graduated from Anderson Beauty College and operated her own beauty shop in Straughn. At their retirement from farming they moved to Straughn. Helen also worked at Guy Welliver's Smorgasbord in Hagerstown for several years before moving to Florida. While living in Florida and Arizona, Helen also worked at the Farm Store and Pick A Dillies Restaurant. In 2002 they decided return to their home roots in New Castle. She also enjoyed mentoring little children as a foster grandparent at Agape in New Castle. She was a member of Ebenezer Presbyterian Church and its Women's Association.
Helen was a hard-working lady and never gave up. She loved to roller skate, going to Mt. Lawn, sitting down with a good cup of fresh coffee, spending time with her family reminiscing about the good times, and sharing her love with others. Her favorite quotes included "You can't give up, you got to make yourself do it" and "Day for Day." She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Her daughters encourage everyone to "Enjoy your parents. Take time to enjoy and do for them, for one day they will not be with you." They feel that they were deeply blessed to have had such loving and dedicated parents. "Mom, may you and dad reunite forever and from our hearts, we love you!"
Survivors include 4 daughters, Linda (John) Dayton of Cypress, TX, Janice "Jan" Lamberson of New Castle, Bernice "Dee" (Steve) McDermott of Fort Myers, FL, Gayla (Steve) Vore of Glendale, AZ; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-granddaughter; 1 brother, Larry Hanning of New Castle; sister in-law, Rita Lamberson of Scottsdale, AZ; several nieces and nephews.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 61 years, Bernard B. "Barney" Lamberson on February 7, 2005; son, Ronald "Ron" Lamberson; 1 grandson; 1 granddaughter; 1 great grandson; 3 brothers, Maurice, Levi, and William "Woody" or "Bill" Hanning.
The family would like to thank Dr. David Barr and staff, Henry County Hospice, for treating mom like she was one of their family.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday March 7, 2019 at Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Home, Dublin. Family friend, Gary Cole will officiate. Burial will follow at South Lawn Cemetery in Dublin. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 4-8 p.m. on Wednesday March 6th.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Mar. 3, 2019