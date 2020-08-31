Helen Longnecker
Cambridge City - Helen L. Longnecker, 82, passed away at her home early Saturday morning August 29, 2020, with her children at her side. A daughter of the late William and Leora (Miller) Biermeier, Helen was born in Wonewoc, Wisconsin on August 22, 1938. Helen graduated from Wonewoc High School and has been a member of the Cambridge City community for 62 years. She married her late husband of 60 years, Robert "Bob" Longnecker in Cambridge City on August 23, 1958. She was a homemaker and loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. Helen was a member of St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church in Cambridge City and the Do-Gooders Club.
Survivors include 6 children, Tony (Debbie), Mark ( Marla) and Gary (Karen) Longnecker all of Dublin, Anne (Mike) Bodwell of Cambridge City, Judy (Brownie) DeVaughn of Milton and Lori (Sam) Minniear of Fountain City; several grand, great and great-great grandchildren; 5 siblings, Dorothy Doyle, Joan Sands, David (Doris) Biermeier, John (Bev) Biermeier and Bob (Sharon) Nowatzski; sister in-law, Marian Biermeier; special cousin, Mary Lou Anderson; nieces and nephews.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband on December 12, 2018;
2 grandchildren, Erin and Brandon Longnecker; brother, Jim Biermeier.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Fr. John Hall at 11 a.m. Thursday September 3, 2020 at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church- 333 W. Maple Street / Cambridge City, IN 47327. Burial will follow at South Lawn Cemetery in Dublin. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until the time of Rosary Services at 7 p.m. on Wednesday September 2nd at Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Home, Dublin. As a reminder, masks are required in public indoor spaces and please practice social distancing.
