Helen Louise Nelson
Indianapolis - 89, of Indianapolis, passed away April 11, 2019. She was born October 31, 1929 in Richmond, IN, to the late Morris and Laura Druley. A native of Centerville and a graduate of Centerville High School, Helen received her Nursing Degree in 1950 from St. Vincent Hospital School of Nursing. She married Eldon D. Nelson, August 7, 1955, and he preceded her in death December 14, 1988. Helen was a registered nurse for the Marion County Health Department for 10 years, retiring in 1984. Helen attended Faith United Methodist Church. She was a lifelong flutist and former member of the New Horizons Band and Greenwood Community Band.
Visitation will be Tuesday, April 16, 2019 from 12 noon until the time of service at 2:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel, 9606 E. Washington St.
Helen is survived by her children, Laura L. Garrison (Chris) and Michael R. Nelson (Karen); grandchildren, Joe Garrison (Courtney), Nate Garrison (Allie), Mike Garrison (Amanda), Sarah Slater, Katie Slater, Evan Nelson and Kyle Nelson; great-granddaughters, Carley and Evie Garrison; and son-in-law, Tom Slater. A daughter, Deana Slater, preceded her in death. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Apr. 14, 2019