Helen Lucille Higgs
Richmond - Helen Lucille Higgs, age 100, a life-long resident of Richmond, Indiana, died Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Brookdale Richmond.
Helen was born to Charles and Jeanette Vore Milstead on December 28, 1919. Her parents raised her with "gentle hands and loving care." Helen was baptized at Second Presbyterian Church, where she taught Sunday school. Later on, Helen became a member of First Presbyterian Church.
Following her graduation from Morton High School in Richmond in 1938, Helen went on to work in Reid Memorial Hospital's surgical ward and J.C. Penney's credit department. She retired from Rodefeld's Auto Parts after 17 years.
Helen was a cancer survivor of 21 years. She was an active lifetime member of the Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary. In her later years, Helen volunteered at Reid Memorial Hospital's surgical waiting room.
Alongside her husband of 67 years, Gilbert Wayne Higgs, Helen enjoyed spending time in the Minnesota summer home they shared for 17 years.
Helen was known for her spirited sense of humor and distinct laugh. She brought joy to everyone blessed by her presence, which at one point even included a pet goose, Dockey-Lockey Higgs, that she and Gilbert raised from birth.
She was the proud mother of four sons, Terrell (Hollie) Higgs of Delray Beach, Florida, Brian (Marcia) Higgs of Andrews, North Carolina, Lee (Janet) Higgs of Richmond, Indiana, and Charles Higgs of Abington, Indiana. She had seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband; son, Terrell; granddaughter, Christine Higgs; parents; and brothers, Richard and Harold Milstead.
Helen requested a private family service. She will be entombed in the Earlham Memorial Mausoleum next to her husband. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Help The Animals, Inc., P.O. Box 117, Richmond, IN 47375 or , Wayne County Unit, 5635 West 96th Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46278.
Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from May 4 to May 6, 2020