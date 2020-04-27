|
Helen Lunsford
Centerville, Ind. - Helen Lunsford, age 83, of Centerville, Indiana, died Monday, April 27, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.
Born February 15, 1937, in Connersville, Indiana, to Matthew and Eva Himes Davidson, Helen lived in Centerville for the past 40 years. She retired from Centerville Senior High School in 2015, where she served as a cafeteria aide for 30 years. Helen loved her dog, Gizmo. She enjoyed playing games with her family, crocheting, and watching TV, especially action movies and comedies. Helen never knew a stranger, and everyone who had the privilege of knowing her thought she was a wonderful woman.
Survivors include her sons, Troy (Karen) Lunsford of Connersville and Wayne (Sonja) Lunsford of Centerville; grandson, Marcus (Erin) Lunsford of Centerville; great-grandchildren, Remington and Tucker Lunsford and Missy Oswalt; siblings, Darlene (Kevin) Blake and Bobby (Geneva) Davidson, both of Connersville; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends, including special friend Angela Stillman.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Roscoe Lundford, who died September 4, 2003; grandson, Michael Wade Lunsford; parents; and siblings, Jack Suttle, Jason Himes, Elvia Druley, and Jim Davidson.
Due to the current COVID-19 situation, we regret to inform you that services for Helen Lunsford will be private. Private graveside service will be at Doddridge Chapel Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Mills Funeral Home, 405 East Main Street, Centerville.
Memorial contributions may be made to: / Midwest Affiliate, Memorials & Tributes Lockbox, 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674 or Reid Foundation for the Hospice Program, 1100 Reid Parkway, Richmond, IN 47374.
Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020