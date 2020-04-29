Services
Culberson Funeral Home
51 S Washington St
Hagerstown, IN 47346
(765) 489-5511
Helen M. Burgess


1920 - 2020
Helen M. Burgess Obituary
Helen M. Burgess

Hagerstown - Helen Marie Burgess, 99, a lifelong resident of Hagerstown, died Wednesday, April 9, 2020 at Rosebud Village, where she had resided for the past few years.

She was born in Hagerstown on September 7, 1920 to Arthur and May (Stomm) Burgess. Helen was a 1938 graduate of Hagerstown High School and was a member of Congregational Christian Church, UCC. In 1975 she retired from Perfect Circle following 36 years of service. She was a member of Chapter 196, OES, Perfect Circle 25 year club and American Legion Post 333 Auxiliary. Survivors include several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a sister and 2 brothers. There will be a private graveside service at the convenience of the family with burial in West Lawn Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Congregational Christian Church, UCC. You are encouraged to leave online condolences at www.culbersonfh.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2020
