Helen Marie Rinehardt
Richmond - Helen Marie Rinehardt, age 82, passed away peacefully on the morning of April 23rd, 2020 in her home in Richmond, Indiana. She was born on July 2nd, 1938 to Walter Holt Sr. and Carrie Coleman. Helen truly lived a life full of love. Her pride and joy was her family who she loved unconditionally. Helen was a creative individual and enjoyed cooking, many forms of creating art, and spending all of her time surrounded by her loved ones.
Helen was preceded in death by her three sons; Roger Rinehardt Jr., Steven Coble and Clarence Coble, which she has now joined in heaven. She is survived by her daughters; Anne-Marie (Bob), Cheryl, Kimberly, and Vickie, her grandchildren; Kierra (John), Bobby, Matthew, Jordin, Jasmine, Sommer (Jourdan), Sema, Stevie (Kristin), Tiffany, Leandra-Juliet, and Adam, her great grandchildren; Julian, Avery, Maya, Jade, Lily, Gabby, and her great great grandchild, Kingston. She was also survived by many other close and extended family members and a group of lifelong friends who loved her immensely.
Helen wouldn't want us to mourn, but to celebrate the life that she lived and to carry on her strength.
"You are whatever a moon has always meant and whatever a sun will always sing, is you" - E.E. Cummings
-Due to unforeseen circumstances, the viewing and graveside service will be private-
Published in The Palladium-Item from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020