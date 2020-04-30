Services
Community Family Funeral Home - Richmond
101 West Main Street
Richmond, IN 47374
765-983-2040
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Rinehardt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Marie Rinehardt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Marie Rinehardt Obituary
Helen Marie Rinehardt

Richmond - Helen Marie Rinehardt, age 82, passed away peacefully on the morning of April 23rd, 2020 in her home in Richmond, Indiana. She was born on July 2nd, 1938 to Walter Holt Sr. and Carrie Coleman. Helen truly lived a life full of love. Her pride and joy was her family who she loved unconditionally. Helen was a creative individual and enjoyed cooking, many forms of creating art, and spending all of her time surrounded by her loved ones.

Helen was preceded in death by her three sons; Roger Rinehardt Jr., Steven Coble and Clarence Coble, which she has now joined in heaven. She is survived by her daughters; Anne-Marie (Bob), Cheryl, Kimberly, and Vickie, her grandchildren; Kierra (John), Bobby, Matthew, Jordin, Jasmine, Sommer (Jourdan), Sema, Stevie (Kristin), Tiffany, Leandra-Juliet, and Adam, her great grandchildren; Julian, Avery, Maya, Jade, Lily, Gabby, and her great great grandchild, Kingston. She was also survived by many other close and extended family members and a group of lifelong friends who loved her immensely.

Helen wouldn't want us to mourn, but to celebrate the life that she lived and to carry on her strength.

"You are whatever a moon has always meant and whatever a sun will always sing, is you" - E.E. Cummings

-Due to unforeseen circumstances, the viewing and graveside service will be private-
Published in The Palladium-Item from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Community Family Funeral Home - Richmond
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -