Doan & Mills Funeral Home
790 National Road West
Richmond, IN 47374
(765) 966-0596
Helen Marie Yaeger


1927 - 2019
Helen Marie Yaeger Obituary
Helen Marie Yaeger

Richmond - Helen Marie Yaeger, age 92, of Richmond, Indiana, died Tuesday, July 16, 2019.

Born February 26, 1927, in Flushing, Michigan, to Merle and Ruth Safford Haughton, Helen was a 1946 graduate of Proviso High School in Maywood, Illinois. She worked at the VA Hospital in Chicago, Illinois, after World War II. Helen spent her entire life lovingly caring for her husband and family. The family lived in Maywood, Glen Ellyn, and Wheaton, Illinois, for many years. Helen and her husband moved to Richmond in 2006. She was a member of First English Lutheran Church.

Survivors include her daughters, Lynn Mackenzie of Oak Brook, Illinois, and Susan Yaeger of Richmond; son, Michael (Sherry Linn) Yaeger of Fredericktown, Missouri; grandchildren, Daniel (Sophie) Yaeger of Manchester, England, Katherine Mackenzie of Boston, Massachusetts, Melody (Michael) Pollio of New Haven, Connecticut, and Jessica Yaeger of Elgin, Illinois; great-grandchildren, Cora and Benjamin Pollio; sisters, Norma Van Iterson of Michigan and Joyce Lewco of Canada; brother, George Haughton of California; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Eric J. Yaeger, who died June 17, 2013; parents; and siblings, Arlene Smith, Robert Haughton, Joan Larson, and Dorothy Bessler.

There will be no public services for Helen Marie Yaeger. Private burial will be in Earlham Cemetery's Veteran's Field of Honor. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.

Memorial contributions may be made to: First English Lutheran Church, 2727 East Main Street, Richmond, IN 47374 or , 50 East 91st Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46240.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on July 21, 2019
