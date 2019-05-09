Services
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Richmond - Age 93, passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 following an extended illness. Helen was born March 7, 1926 to Roy and Isa Steele. Helen is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Doris Kress, and brothers, Robert, Ralph, Earl, Carl, and Howard. She is survived by her nieces and nephews, Kyle (Bob) VanOsdol, Karen (Bob) Neiswander, Lowell Steele, Pat Davis, Linda Tangeman, Jeff Steele; many great nieces and nephews; her great-great nieces and nephews, and numerous other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held 11:00AM Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the Kreitzer Funeral Home, 204 N. Main St., Arcanum, OH 45304. Burial to follow at Mote Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10:30AM - 11:00AM on Saturday leading into the funeral services. Condolences can be made online by going to kreitzerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Palladium-Item on May 9, 2019
