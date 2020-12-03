Helen R. Gesell
Centerville - Helen R. Gesell, age 95, formerly of Lynn, Indiana, died Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Ambassador Healthcare.
Born July 14, 1925, in Davenport, Iowa, to Isaac and Oda Sorrell Cox, Helen graduated from Mt. Summit High School. She lived most of her life in Lynn, Indiana. Helen and her husband were custodians at the First Church of Christ in Lynn, where she was a member for over 50 years. Helen later retired as a transporter from Reid Health. She enjoyed sewing, needlepoint, traveling on family vacations to all but 5 states, and spending time with her family. Helen has now joined Lewis and can play canasta with Ralph and Ruby.
Survivors include her daughter, Pamela Haley (John Simpson) of Centerville; grandchildren, Ben (Amy) Haley of Arizona, Rebecca Haley of Indianapolis, Indiana, and William (Britton ) Haley of Cincinnati, Ohio; great-grandchildren, Caleb and Gracie; several nieces and nephews; cousins; and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Lewis Gesell, who died June 20, 2000; parents; and brothers, Charles and Delbert Cox.
The family wants to thank Ambassador Healthcare for their excellent and kind care.
Due to the current COVID-19 situation, we regret to inform you that the graveside service for Helen R. Gesell will be private. Burial will be in Economy Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Mills Funeral Home, 405 East Main Street, Centerville, IN 47330.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Washington Township Library, 107 North Main Street, Lynn, IN 47355.
Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com
