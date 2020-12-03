1/
Helen R. Gesell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen R. Gesell

Centerville - Helen R. Gesell, age 95, formerly of Lynn, Indiana, died Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Ambassador Healthcare.

Born July 14, 1925, in Davenport, Iowa, to Isaac and Oda Sorrell Cox, Helen graduated from Mt. Summit High School. She lived most of her life in Lynn, Indiana. Helen and her husband were custodians at the First Church of Christ in Lynn, where she was a member for over 50 years. Helen later retired as a transporter from Reid Health. She enjoyed sewing, needlepoint, traveling on family vacations to all but 5 states, and spending time with her family. Helen has now joined Lewis and can play canasta with Ralph and Ruby.

Survivors include her daughter, Pamela Haley (John Simpson) of Centerville; grandchildren, Ben (Amy) Haley of Arizona, Rebecca Haley of Indianapolis, Indiana, and William (Britton ) Haley of Cincinnati, Ohio; great-grandchildren, Caleb and Gracie; several nieces and nephews; cousins; and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Lewis Gesell, who died June 20, 2000; parents; and brothers, Charles and Delbert Cox.

The family wants to thank Ambassador Healthcare for their excellent and kind care.

Due to the current COVID-19 situation, we regret to inform you that the graveside service for Helen R. Gesell will be private. Burial will be in Economy Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Mills Funeral Home, 405 East Main Street, Centerville, IN 47330.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Washington Township Library, 107 North Main Street, Lynn, IN 47355.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mills Funeral Home
405 East Main Street
Centerville, IN 47330
(765) 855-5342
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mills Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved