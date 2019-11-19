Services
Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home
1616 Poyntz Avenue
Manhattan, KS 66502
(785) 539-7481
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Sleighter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Sleighter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Sleighter Obituary
Helen Sleighter

Helen Sleighter, age 89, died on November 16, 2019 at the Good Shepherd Hospice House, Manhattan, Kansas.

She was born on April 2, 1930 in Indianapolis, IN the daughter of Alfred Theodore and Thelma Irene (Taggart) Barton. Helen was a secretary but more importantly, a wonderful wife and mother.

On December 9, 1992, she was united in marriage to Willard D. "Will" Sleighter. He was welcomed with open arms by Helen's children: Jenny Sue, Annie, Terry and Jack.

She was a member of Shalimar Pointe and Rocky Bayou Golf Clubs and was a previous member of Shalimar UMC and Crosspoint UMC in Florida before transferring to First UMC in Manhattan, KS. She was actively involved leading Bible studies, prayer ministries, and working with children.

Helen had many interests in life - beyond family, she was also active with playing bridge, bowling, and golf. Golf was one of her favorites. Above everything else, she was so proud of her children & would often say how proud she was that they all get along so well. She was also a loving and doting grandmother and great-grandmother. She often proposed frequent family get-togethers and annual family reunions.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband: Will in 2005; a brother: Teddy Eugene Barton; two sisters: Jo Ann Barton Davis and Betty Jane Barton.

Survivors include her children: Jenny Sue Warfield Hayward and her husband Jonathan of Manhattan, KS; Annie Hale Mills and her husband Dwight of Niceville, FL; Terry D. Warfield and his wife Mary of Madison, WI and Jack Kelly Warfield of Ponte Vedra, FL. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and other family members.

A Celebration of Helen's Life will be at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday November 23, 2019 at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue with Pastor Amy Bowers officiating. Private interment will be at a later date in Everett, PA.

Helen had a profound love of children. She supported numerous child advocacy movements. Her choice for memorial contributions may be made to the Smile Train (https://my.smile.train/donation), First United Methodist Church Children's Ministries (612 Poyntz Ave, Manhattan, KS, 66502), or to the United Methodist Children's Home Alabama/N.W. Florida (4001 Carmichael Rd, Suite 235, Montgomery, Alabama 36106).

Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at: www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -