Helen Sleighter
Helen Sleighter, age 89, died on November 16, 2019 at the Good Shepherd Hospice House, Manhattan, Kansas.
She was born on April 2, 1930 in Indianapolis, IN the daughter of Alfred Theodore and Thelma Irene (Taggart) Barton. Helen was a secretary but more importantly, a wonderful wife and mother.
On December 9, 1992, she was united in marriage to Willard D. "Will" Sleighter. He was welcomed with open arms by Helen's children: Jenny Sue, Annie, Terry and Jack.
She was a member of Shalimar Pointe and Rocky Bayou Golf Clubs and was a previous member of Shalimar UMC and Crosspoint UMC in Florida before transferring to First UMC in Manhattan, KS. She was actively involved leading Bible studies, prayer ministries, and working with children.
Helen had many interests in life - beyond family, she was also active with playing bridge, bowling, and golf. Golf was one of her favorites. Above everything else, she was so proud of her children & would often say how proud she was that they all get along so well. She was also a loving and doting grandmother and great-grandmother. She often proposed frequent family get-togethers and annual family reunions.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband: Will in 2005; a brother: Teddy Eugene Barton; two sisters: Jo Ann Barton Davis and Betty Jane Barton.
Survivors include her children: Jenny Sue Warfield Hayward and her husband Jonathan of Manhattan, KS; Annie Hale Mills and her husband Dwight of Niceville, FL; Terry D. Warfield and his wife Mary of Madison, WI and Jack Kelly Warfield of Ponte Vedra, FL. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and other family members.
A Celebration of Helen's Life will be at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday November 23, 2019 at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue with Pastor Amy Bowers officiating. Private interment will be at a later date in Everett, PA.
Helen had a profound love of children. She supported numerous child advocacy movements. Her choice for memorial contributions may be made to the Smile Train (https://my.smile.train/donation), First United Methodist Church Children's Ministries (612 Poyntz Ave, Manhattan, KS, 66502), or to the United Methodist Children's Home Alabama/N.W. Florida (4001 Carmichael Rd, Suite 235, Montgomery, Alabama 36106).
Published in The Palladium-Item from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019