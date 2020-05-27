|
Helen V. Foutz
Hagerstown - Helen V. Foutz, 95, a long time Hagerstown resident, passed away of Saturday, May 23, 2020, at The Waters of New Castle, where she had resided for the past several years. She was born in Wayne County on September 24, 1924 to Milo and Grace (Cochren) Routh. She was a 1942 graduate of Losantville School. She was a member of Congregational Christian Church, where she worked as secretary for many years. She was a former bookkeeper at Perfect Circle, Hagerstown Lumber Company and the Hagerstown Hardware Store. She was active with Hagerstown Garden Club. She is survived by several nieces and nephews and a great circle of friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles M. Foutz, to whom she was married on April 5, 1947 and by 4 sisters, Esther Cross, Francis Mendenhall, Jean Holley and Elanor Johnson.
Graveside services will be at 2:00 PM on Saturday, May 30, at West Lawn Cemetery in Hagerstown. Pastor Rick Alvey will officiate. Family visitation will be in Culberson Funeral Home prior to services. Memorials may be made to . Online condolences may be left at www.culbersonfh.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from May 27 to May 28, 2020