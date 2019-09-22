Services
Girton- Schmidt -Boucher Gard Funeral Home
226 W. Main St
Eaton, OH 45320
(937) 456-3333
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
1925 - 2019
Helena Geeting Obituary
Helena Geeting

Eaton, OH - Helena A. Geeting, age 93 of Eaton, OH, passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Vancrest of Eaton Health Care Center. She was born November 13, 1925 in Tremosna, Czechoslovakia to the late Josef and Marie Mracek. A war bride, Helena married Everett A. "Pete" Geeting on April 8, 1947 in Pilsen, Czechoslovakia; their only daughter Eva Marie was born in 1948; they returned to the United States in 1952 and she earned her U.S. citizenship on November 22, 1954. She was a member of the Grace Lutheran Church in Eaton; the Golden Sounds of Music Group; and Eaton Garden Club. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband Everett A. "Pete" Geeting who passed away in 1980; brother Victor Mracek; nephew Harold Geeting; and son-in-law Jerry Sudduth. She is survived by her daughter Eva Sudduth of Yukon, OK; nephew Robert Geeting of Eaton; niece-in-law Brenda Geeting of Eaton; special friend Jane Trentmaier and family of Eaton; and numerous other nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and great great nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 from 10:00 am until time of funeral service at 11:00 am at the Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, 226 West Main Street, Eaton, OH with Pastor Dwight Hanson officiating. Burial will follow at Zion Cemetery, Eaton, OH. Memorial contributions may be sent to Grace Lutheran Church, 111 Lutheran Drive, Eaton, OH 45320. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Sept. 22, 2019
