1/1
Helga A. Benson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helga's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helga A. Benson

Hagerstown - Helga Alice Benson, 96, of Hagerstown, died at her home on Sunday, October 4, 2020. She was born at Raleigh, IN on October 19, 1923 to Glen and Addie (Bridgett) Shepler and lived most of her life in the Hagerstown area. Helga was a member of Knightstown Christian Church. She was a retired employee of Perfect Circle / Dana Corp and a member of the 25 year club. She was a member of Druids Lodge of Richmond and was an avid card player. Survivors include 2 sons, Toby Benson (June) and Tony Benson; 2 grandsons, Jason Benson (Stephanie) and Eric Benson (companion Chandra); 6 great-grandchildren, Sidney Benson, Garret Benson, Elizabeth Gabbard (Danial); Aaron Benson; Brian Holtzclaw and Zoey Ogle; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Benson, Jr. in 1997 and 4 siblings, George Shepler, Lloyd Shepler, Mary Larsen and Scott Shepler.Visitation will begin at 12 noon on Thursday, October 8, at Culberson Funeral Home, Hagerstown. Graveside services will follow at 1:00 PM in West Lawn Cemetery. Rev. Richard Thayer will officiate. Memorials may be made to the donor's favorite charity. Online condolences may be left at www.culbersonfh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved