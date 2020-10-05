Helga A. Benson
Hagerstown - Helga Alice Benson, 96, of Hagerstown, died at her home on Sunday, October 4, 2020. She was born at Raleigh, IN on October 19, 1923 to Glen and Addie (Bridgett) Shepler and lived most of her life in the Hagerstown area. Helga was a member of Knightstown Christian Church. She was a retired employee of Perfect Circle / Dana Corp and a member of the 25 year club. She was a member of Druids Lodge of Richmond and was an avid card player. Survivors include 2 sons, Toby Benson (June) and Tony Benson; 2 grandsons, Jason Benson (Stephanie) and Eric Benson (companion Chandra); 6 great-grandchildren, Sidney Benson, Garret Benson, Elizabeth Gabbard (Danial); Aaron Benson; Brian Holtzclaw and Zoey Ogle; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Benson, Jr. in 1997 and 4 siblings, George Shepler, Lloyd Shepler, Mary Larsen and Scott Shepler.Visitation will begin at 12 noon on Thursday, October 8, at Culberson Funeral Home, Hagerstown. Graveside services will follow at 1:00 PM in West Lawn Cemetery. Rev. Richard Thayer will officiate. Memorials may be made to the donor's favorite charity. Online condolences may be left at www.culbersonfh.com