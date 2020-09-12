Henrietta "Hoppie" Schweizer Horn
Richmond, Ind. - Henrietta "Hoppie" Schweizer Horn, age 96, of Richmond, Indiana, went to be with the Lord and her family in Heaven on Friday, September 11, 2020, at Reid Health.
Born July 18, 1924, in Wayne County, Indiana, to Albert and Miltrida Forrester Schweizer, Hoppie was the 5th of 12 children. She spent her childhood years in Wayne County, graduating from Boston High School in 1942. Hoppie lost both of her parents by the time she graduated from high school. Hoppie worked at Perfect Circle during WWII to support the war effort. After the war, she worked at the Richmond Baking Company until she had children of her own, and then she was a stay at home mom. Later in life, Hoppie worked at the Central Kitchen for Richmond Community Schools.
Hoppie married Harry Horn on January 25, 1947. They had three children, seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. Her whole life was about family. Hoppie was involved in Wayne County 4-H and enjoyed cooking meals, reading mysteries, and caring for her family. She was active at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church for over 60 years.
Hoppie is survived by her three children, Jo (Steve) Deer of Kimberling City, Missouri, Lisa Maghielse (Bob Lemons) of Richmond, and Peter Horn (Jill Martin Buck) of Carmel, Indiana; grandchildren, Heather (Martin) Thomas, James (Nancy) Deer, Nick (Veronica) Maghielse, Jessica Davis, Cassidy Horn, and Zoe Horn; great-grandchildren, Nichole Landis, Samantha (Jon) Bryson, Audrey Maghielse, Hunter Davis, and Paul Maghielse; twin great-great-granddaughters, Annabel and Adeline; sister, June Rose (Bill) Moorman of Indianapolis, Indiana; sister-in-law, Mabel Schweizer of Richmond; nieces and nephews; and many friends.
Hoppie was preceded in death by her husband of 73 years, Harry A. Horn, who died August 18, 2020; grandson, Joshua Deer; parents; sisters, Frances Butt Sanderson, Anna Schweizer, and Opal Wright; and brothers, Traster, Kenrick, Marion, Earl, Harry, Ed, and Alan Schweizer.
Friends and family may call from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Celebration of her life will follow at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home. Please plan to wear your own mask when entering the funeral home. Burial will be in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made to: American Cancer Society
, Wayne County Unit, 5635 West 96th Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46278 or Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2300 West Main Street, Richmond, IN 47374.
