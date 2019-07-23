|
Herbert R. Turner
New Paris, Preble County, Ohio - Herbert R. Turner, 90 of New Paris, OH, died Saturday, July 20, 2019 at his residence. Born on January 5, 1929 in Lee County, KY, he was the son of the late Harlan and Frankie Mae (Toler) Turner. He was the Owner/Operator of the New Paris Auto and Truck Body Shop in New Paris retiring in 2008 after 32 years; a 1947 Jackson Twp. High School graduate; U.S. Army Korean Conflict veteran, American Legion Post #65 in Richmond, IN and member and Past Commander of Post #360 in New Paris, member of St. Paul United Methodist Church in New Paris. Preceded in death by his Sister: Geraldine Lacy
Survived by his Wife of 51 years: Phyllis I. (Knox) Delk Turner; Sons: Mike (Lara) Turner and Ralph Turner; Step Sons: Ronald (Lorena) Delk and Kenneth (Theresa) Delk; Step Daughter: Linda (Larry) Wood; Sisters: Geneva T. Powell, Phyllis J. (Eldon) Smuck; Brother: Gordon E. (Marcia) Turner; Numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great and great great great grandchildren. Several nieces and nephews.
Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 P.M. on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Barnes Funeral Home, 109 West Main Street, New Paris, OH with Pastor Rodney Dunn officiating. Interment will be held in Spring Lawn in New Paris. Family will receive friends on Wednesday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service at 12:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
Memorial Contributions may be made to a Northwest Fire and EMS, 135 N Washington St, New Paris, OH 45347. Condolences may be sent to the family via the website at www.barnesfuneralhome.com
Published in The Palladium-Item on July 23, 2019