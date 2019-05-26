Services
Girton- Schmidt -Boucher Gard Funeral Home
226 W. Main St
Eaton, OH 45320
(937) 456-3333
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home
226 West Main Street
Eaton, OH
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home
226 West Main Street
Eaton, OH
Funeral service
Friday, May 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home
226 West Main Street
Eaton, OH
Morning Sun, OH - Herman McKinney, age 79, of Morning Sun, OH passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Woodland Country Manor in Somerville, OH. He was born April 12, 1940 in Irvine, KY to the late Johnnie and Paulina (Fox) McKinney. Herman loved hunting, fishing and spending time with family and friends. He married the love of his life, Jeanetta Faye (Newman) McKinney, on August 19, 1961 in Irvine, KY; Jeanetta passed away on July 4, 2018. In addition to his parents and late wife, he was also preceded in death by his brothers Cecil, Dayton, June David and Benjamin; and sisters Cleova Issacs, Retha Estes and Oma McKinney. He is survived by his son Rick (Debbie) McKinney of Eaton, OH; son Randy (Shari) McKinney of Eaton, OH; daughter Dana (Rob) Reece of Tampa, FL; son Terry (Darlene) McKinney of New Paris, OH; 10 grandchildren: Damon (Sammantha) Reece, Bryant McKinney, Rick McKinney, Derek McKinney, Cory (Ashlie) McKinney, Michelle McKinney and Emma McKinney; great granddaughter Loxley McKinney; brother Glendon McKinney; sister Eva Cox; and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, May 31, 2019 at the Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, 226 West Main Street, Eaton, OH. Burial will follow at Beechwood Cemetery in Morning Sun, OH. Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 pm and one hour prior to services on Friday all at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Jeanetta Faye (Newman) McKinney Nursing Scholarship Fund at any Twin Valley Bank location. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on May 26, 2019
