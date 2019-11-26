|
Hollis E. Brown, Jr.
Evansville - Hollis Edell Brown, Jr., affectionately known as Dell, was born February 16, 1963 in Tuscumbia, AL. Dell was born to parents, the late Hollis Edell Brown Sr. and Josephine Brown. Dell departed this life to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 23, 2019 after a long illness.
Dell accepted Christ and was baptized at an early age. During his childhood and early teen years, he was a member of the New Hope Baptist Church in Richmond, IN and later became a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church. He was also under watch care with Little Valley Baptist Church in Evansville, IN.
Dell attended Richmond High School where he participated on the Wrestling team. In addition, Dell was a talented sketch artist. However, Dell was noted for his excellent sense of geography and direction, as he was a semi-truck driver and worked for Laidlaw and CRST trucking companies.
Dell is survived by his daughter, Loren Olivia Brown, Richmond, IN; son, Darius Brown, Richmond, IN; mother, Josephine Brown, Evansville, IN; siblings Ricky Lewis, Rochester, NY; Gabra E. Williams, Rochester, NY; Reginald Brown, Richmond, IN; Vince Brown, Evansville, IN; Michael (Shannon) Brown, Richmond, IN; Dr. Marilyn (Byron) Robinson, Columbus, OH. In addition to a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins, Dell also leaves the following special friends to cherish his memory: Clarissa Ninde, Richmond, IN and Doris Tapp, Evansville, IN.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday November 30, 2019 at 1:00pm at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Richmond, Indiana, where calling hours will be held Saturday from 11am-1pm. Burial will be in Earlham Cemetery. Services entrusted to Community Family Funeral Home.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019