Culberson Funeral Home
102 N Main St
Modoc, IN 47358
(765) 853-5171
Homer L. Allen

Homer L. Allen Obituary
Homer L. Allen

Modoc - Homer Lee Allen, 75, of Modoc, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020. He was born in Glamorgan, Virginia, to Hubert (Chalk) and Medie (Hatcher) Allen.

He was a furniture builder, working for Admiral Corporation, and was a "Jack of all trades". Survivors include his wife, Merri Beth Allen; six daughters, Chelsie (Tyler) Waymire, Kristy Allen, Kelly Allen, Amy Sue Lee, Anne Mann and Virginia (Scott) Fisher; two sons, Joseph Allen and Homer Lee Allen, Jr.; 20 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; one brother, Ernest (Jonell) Allen; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Juanita Keith, Gladys Mounts and Athleen Allen; five brothers, Cecil (Buddy) Allen, J.R. Allen, Floyd Allen, Donald Allen and Kenneth Allen. In accordance with Homer's wishes, there will be no public services. Online condolences may be left at www.culbersonfh.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020
