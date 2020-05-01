|
Homer Loudermilk
Liberty - Homer Loudermilk, 75, of Liberty, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, April 30, 2020, after a three year battle with cancer. He was born in Bristol, Virginia, and is the son of the late Arthur and Beulah LaCount Loudermilk. He was married in June 1982 to Patricia (Patsy) Stevens. They were able to enjoy 37 years together.
Homer joined the United States Army in July 1965, with active duty service for 3 years, and later joined the Army Reserves, where he was activated for Desert Storm in 1991. He retired from the military with the rank of Master Sergeant after 22 years.
He worked for the State of Indiana-Department of Natural Resources, Brookville Lake and retired in March 2013.
He was a life member of the American Legion Post 122, with 36 years of continuous membership; a Life Member of the 40 & 8 Voiture Locale #1040, and Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #1129, Brookville, Indiana, with 45 years of continuous membership.
Homer loved to do volunteer work for the veterans' organizations. He was especially involved with The American Legion at the local, district, and state level. He has held numerous offices in his 30+ years and worked the various programs, including membership. He was honored to receive the Distinguished Service Award in 2017 from The American Legion Department of Indiana for his dedication.
Along with his wife, Patsy, he is survived by a son, Jim (wife Jami), Loudermilk, of Hamilton, OH; two grandchildren, Blake and Siera Loudermilk; a sister, Juanita Jones, of Bristol, TN; a brother, Charles Loudermilk, of Mt. Airy, GA, and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Jerri Brown and Gladys Booher, and three brothers, James, Johnny, and Reece Loudermilk.
A graveside service with military honors will be held on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at 1:30pm, in College Corner Cemetery. Urban-Winkler Liberty Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. To sign the online guestbook or send the family a personal message, please visit www.urbanwinklerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from May 1 to May 2, 2020