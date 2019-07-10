|
|
Homer Philbeck
Newnan - Atlanta - Homer Philbeck, 89, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, June 6, 2019 at the Cancer Treatment Center of America in Newnan, GA following a series of health issues.
He leaves behind his three adult children, Russell Lee Owens of Buffalo, NY, Steve Philbeck (Linda Brady) of Bloomington, IN and Lora Philbeck Ingram (Eddie) of Atlanta. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Rico Marotta, Adam Owens, and Sarah Owens of Buffalo; and Nick Philbeck and Ethan Philbeck of Bloomington. He is also survived by one sister, Bonnie Jean Philbeck of Richmond. Also surviving is his step-father-in-law and best friend, Wilson Hall.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Lee (Magee) Philbeck; his parents, Lester and Carrie Philbeck; his brothers Lester Jr and Herman; and his sisters, Lena Pennington, Alene McAvene, Letha Laswell, Zelma Jarvis, and infant sister, Norma Jean.
Born in Dayton, OH, he was raised in and was a lifelong resident of Richmond. He retired from General Telephone Company after having worked there for more than 30 years. Mr. Philbeck was a member of the Scottish rite freemasonry.
He was known by family and friends as an avid reader, finishing War and Peace for the second time only recently. In his early years, and with a father who was unable to be in the home, he was the only boy left in the family during WWII, when his brothers went to war (he was too young). He took care of his mother and his sisters doing nearly anything he could in order to see that his family was fed.
In 1954, he married the love of his life, Linda Lee Magee. He was known for his extremely hard work, honesty, quick wit and intelligence. As his health began to slowly decline, he still insisted on attending the local gym to exercise 5 days a week.
He was loved by friends and neighbors and known as a person who would do for others with the expectation, if not the demand, for nothing in return. A proud man, he was frugal and accepted no gifts from any person. In his frugality, let it be known that he was very generous and gave often to charities, especially programs for children and animals.
A longtime fan of Indiana University basketball, he became a lover of the Butler Bulldogs after his grandson, Nick, attended Butler. He was also a fan of the Cincinnati Reds, seldom missing a game. Upon his move to Newnan, GA in 2017, he quickly became an Atlanta Braves fan while still upholding his loyalty to the Cincinnati Reds.
At his request, a funeral service will not be held. Family and friends will gather on July 12 for a celebration of life. He is to be entombed at Earlham Cemetery.
Published in The Palladium-Item on July 10, 2019