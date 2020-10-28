Homer Riley Chamness
Richmond - Homer Riley Chamness, age 80, of Richmond, Indiana, died Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Reid Health.
Born June 16, 1940, in Richmond, Indiana, to Myrle C. and Evelyn Marie Morrison Chamness, Homer was a life-long resident of this community. He attended Richmond High School. Homer worked at Natco, Mosey Manufacturing Company, Inc., and the Richmond Glove Factory. He formerly attended LifeSpring Church North, where he was baptized. Homer faithfully walked the trail every day with a group of friends. He enjoyed visiting the gambling boat and going for drives. Homer was always on the go with his wife, Diane. He had a great sense of humor and was a very caring man. Homer was an amazing husband and father, who loved his family greatly.
Survivors include his wife of 23 years, Diane Lynn Baker Chamness; children, John M. (Rebecca) Chamness and Tammy Sue Lewis, both of Richmond; six grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Tressie Owens, Dixie Crawford, Janice Grimes, Georgia Grimes, Essie Barahona, and Marie Ranzo-Pruitt; and brother, Myrle D. Chamness.
Visitation for Homer Riley Chamness will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Pastor Steve Bray officiating. Please plan to wear your own mask in the funeral home. Burial will be in Earlham Cemetery's Veteran's Field of Honor.
