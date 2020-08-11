Howard C. GongwerRichmond - Howard C. Gongwer, 97, of Richmond, died August 8, 2020 at Brookdale Richmond. He was born April 27, 1923, to Clayton and Erma Long Gongwer in Ashland, Ohio. Howard graduated from Ashland High School in 1941, where he played in the band, was editor of the student newspaper, and participated in Dramatics. He enrolled at Ohio State University; elected to ROTC and played in the band.War in Europe led to his being drafted into the Air Force, where he served two years with the 14th Air Force in China. After the war, Howard resumed his college education at Wittenberg University and graduated in 1949. He was appointed to the Speech/Theatre department at Indiana University, Bloomington, and was selected to direct the Summer Theatre project in Brown County. Several of his own plays were staged in University Theatre. He received his M.A. in 1950.Howard's teaching career began as an instructor in Speech/Theatre at Monmouth College in Illinois. He directed theatre and taught supporting courses. He was appointed to Assistant Professor and tenured in 1955. Howard and his family moved to Richmond in 1956. A new teaching career began at the Eastern Indiana Center at Earlham College, where he also taught courses for Earlham. For both institutions he directed inter-collegiate Forensics activities, including men's debate team for Earlham. He served as Associate Director of the Earlham Institute for Executive Growth.In 1970, Howard was very much involved in the transition of the Eastern Indiana Center into Indiana University East. In addition to teaching, he directed Continuing Studies, off-campus programs in Connersville and New Castle, and a degree program in Criminal Justice. He was active in the support of a nursing program and in short courses that supported professional education.Actively involved in the community, he was a founding member of Leadership Wayne County; Union Education, where he was later honored as a life member of the C.I.O.; a state board member of the National M.S. Society; and an advisor for the Dayton Education Council. Along with David Fulton, he chaired a regional committee to establish the Area 9 Agency on Aging in Richmond. He was a volunteer mentor with the Third Grade Academy.Howard was a life member of the Elks' Club, where he played golf and bridge. He and wife Sue were dedicated to the Richmond Symphony Orchestra, and were members of the First Presbyterian Church. He painted watercolors and was an avid reader, often writing essays and vocabulary quizzes for himself on what he had read. He was extremely kind, curious, and interested in everything. He embraced his large step-family as his own and enjoyed being a grandfather and great grandfather.Howard was preceded in death by his parents, brother Clayton Gongwer of Ashland, wife Alice Gehr Gongwer, whom he married in February 1949, wife Marilyn Sue Hilbert Gongwer, whom he married in October 1987, and by stepson Tom Hilbert, of Henderson, Kentucky.He is survived by his son Scott (Roberta) Gongwer of Acton, Massachusetts, grandsons Russell Gongwer of Waltham, MA and Michael Gongwer of Cambridge, Massachusetts; stepchildren Dan (Linda) Hilbert of Corbin, Kentucky, Nancy (Pete) Beaman of Richmond, Emily Hilbert of Newburgh, Indiana, Joe (Stephanie) Hilbert of Richmond, and daughter-law Susan McVicar of Henderson, Kentucky; nine grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren; cousins; and his special friend and companion, Miss Misty Kitty.Arrangements have been made by Stegall Berheide Orr Funeral Home. There will be no public calling. Inurnment at Earlham Cemetery will be private and at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to H.E.L.P. the Animals of Richmond or to the Every Child Can Read literacy foundation.