Howard L' Hommedieu (Lum) Bourne
Liberty - Howard L' Hommedieu (Lum) Bourne died peacefully on November 23, 2020. Lum was born to Howard and Blanche Chapman Bourne in Bath Indiana on May 29, 1927. He graduated from Union High School, College Corner Ohio on May 17, 1945. He then served as Fireman First Class in the United States Navy being discharged in August of 1946. Lum spent most of his life as a farmer. He also loved spending time in Wyoming with his wife, Merium, and knew every county by memory. He enjoyed numerous hunting trips and hiking in the mountains with his friends Lowell Hoppes and Jack Hodgin.
Lum was known for being quite a dare devil while growing up and as a pilot he even flew his Luscombe Silvaire airplane between his high school and its flagpole - he was quite proud of that. Lum enjoyed his family, farm work, and his beloved Bluebirds. At age 93, he could still work a 10-hour day on his farm. He was very active in the Indiana, Ohio, and North American Bluebird Societies for many years. During his lifetime, he constructed over a thousand bluebird boxes, which you will still notice in our local state park and reservoir areas. In addition, he was a lifetime member of the NRA and Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation.
He is survived by his son Keith Bourne; daughters Leah (John) Krickenbarger and Krista (Tom) Carr; step-son Jody (Joy) Johnson; step-daughters Paula (Joe) Pizzino and Jennifer (Don) Geise; grandchildren Wesley Bourne, Shawna (Chris) Nuse, Shane (Anny) Krickenbarger, Jessika Wicker, Zakaria (Stacey) Hannebaum, Leah (Devin) Pinney; step-grandchildren Angela (Gregg) Finnegan, Paul J Sherer, Josh (Jennifer) Kuhns, Jonathan (Heather) Kuhns, Jake (Katie) Kuhns, Joe Kuhns, Jaren (Ali) Johnson, Troy (Elizabeth) Johnson and Lauren Johnson; 26 great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, friends and lifelong buddy Wayne Harlan.
Lum was preceded in death by his wife Meriam (Babe), parents, siblings - Richard and Nathan Bourne.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. To honor Lum, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Indiana Bluebird Society, PO Box 134, Rensselaer, IN 47978-0134 or a charity of your choice
.
The family would like to thank The Knolls of Oxford, Assisted Living, for their wonderful love and care shown to our dad, grandpa, and great-grandpa. You will be missed Paps.
~ Oh, how the waiting countryside thrills with joy when the Bluebird brings us the first word of returning spring. Reflecting heaven from his back and the ground from his breast, he floats between sky and earth like the winged voice of hope. ~