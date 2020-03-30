|
Howard L. Bennett
Richmond - Howard L. Bennett, age 94, of Richmond, Indiana, died Sunday, March 29, 2020, at Arbor Trace.
Born October 2, 1925, in Michigan to William and Gladys Moistner Bennett, Howard lived in Richmond most of his life. He proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps during WWII and was awarded the Purple Heart Medal. Howard worked at Gear Works for 42 years. Following his retirement, he worked at the Miller Milkhouse and was a driver for Fowler's. Howard was a Justice of the Peace for Fountain City, Indiana, and was a member of the Fountain City Methodist Church and the Fountain City Lions Club #223. He was an avid horseshoe player. Howard fought several "battles" during his lifetime with heartfelt determination and was a hero to all. He will be dearly loved and missed.
Survivors include his daughter, Joan L. Harris of Richmond; son, Robert (Ginny) Hayes-Bennett of Indianapolis, Indiana; eight grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; great-great-granddaughter; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, Geraldine F. Heilman Bennett, who died May 20, 2017; son, Bill Bennett; son-in-law, Ron Harris; parents; sisters, Barbara Jean Corn and Roberta Overbey; and brothers, Chester and Virgil Bennett.
Due to the current COVID-19 situation, we regret to inform you that services for Howard L. Bennett will be private. Private graveside service will be at Economy Cemetery with Pastor Martin Holman officiating. A public memorial visitation and memorial service with military honors will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Huntington's Disease Society of America, 505 8th Avenue, Suite 902, New York, NY 10018.
Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2020