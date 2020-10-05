1/
Howard M. "Gary" Reid
Howard "Gary" M. Reid

Sherman Oaks, CA - Howard "Gary" M. Reid age 79 of Sherman Oaks, California passed away on August 20, 2020 at his home. Born in Richmond, Indiana, he was the son of Wayne F. and Madge(Harris) Reid. Following graduation from Richmond High School in Spring of 1958 he attempted one year at Indiana University, Bloomington. His need for adventure led him to California with school Friends. His career life launched with an opportunity at Columbia Pictures in San Francisco, CA. working as a film accountant/cashier. He continued his career with New World Pictures then later relocated with a new assignment with Paramount Pictures in Los Angeles, CA. where he lived and worked until retirement.

Howard "Gary" was blessed with tremendous friends whom he traveled to Palm Springs, Las Vegas, The Grand Canyon, Portland, Oregon a cruise to Alaska and Hawaii. He enjoyed golf, flowers of all kinds, rocks and mineral,his dogs Judy and Sweetie and his motion pictures lifetime benefits.

Howard is survived by his sister, Ruthelma

(Reid) Wiseman, nephews David R. Reid and Bruce J. Wiseman, nieces Diane R. Frijia and Kelly Jo Wiseman, four Grandnieces and four Grandnephews. He was preceded in death by his brother Arend "Pete" Reid, sister-in-law Rachael R. Reid, brother-in-law Jerry F. Wiseman and nephew Kevin R. Wiseman.

The family will host a private memorial service in the summer of 2021 where his remains will be given back to the earth in a garden with mementos of his dog Judy. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to: Howard Reid c/o Camp Eberhart Alumni Association 316 South Eddy Street South Bend, IN 46617




Published in The Palladium-Item from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
