Howard Sherrow
Richmond - Howard O'Neal Sherrow, 100, of Richmond, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 23.
He was born in in Stamping Ground, Kentucky on June 10, 1918 to Ira Norman and Stella Anna Dotson Sherrow. He was united in marriage to the former Grace Virginia Yeatts on May 27, 1939. They were blessed with four children and 65 years together until her death on January 30, 2005.
Howard lived in Lynn from 1941 until 1974, when he moved to Richmond. He owned and operated Wayne Sheet Metal & Welding until selling the business and retiring in 2008.
Howard will be missed by his daughter & son-in-law, Jewell Virginia & Greg Pyle; sons & daughters-in-law, Jerry Duane & Pat Sherrow, Gerald Gene & Jan Sherrow and Michael O'Neal & Sue Sherrow; 12 grandchildren, nine grandchildren-in-law, 18 great-grandchildren, three great-grandchildren-in-law, one great-great-grandson, nieces & nephews, and his lady friend and special companion, Shirley Handley
In addition to his parents and wife, Howard was preceded in death by his sister, Violet Ruth Austin and brothers, Stephen M. Sherrow, Paul Sherrow, Stanley Sherrow and Donald Sherrow.
Family and friends may gather for the calling at Smith-McQuiston & Webster Funeral Home, 321 US 27 South, Fountain City from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, April 27.
Howard's life will be celebrated at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 27 at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Spartanburg Cemetery.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Apr. 25, 2019