New Paris, OH - Hoyt D. Anderson, 66, of New Paris, OH, was deceased at his home on September 23, 2019. Born September 7, 1953, he was the son of the late Troy and Christine (Hines) Anderson. He retired after 42 years from a local Richmond, IN factory, was a member of American Legion Post 360 of New Paris and was a big fan of the Reds, the Bengals and the Ohio State Buckeyes. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by sister Denise Fortner. He is survived by sons Brett Anderson of Lynn, IN and Todd Anderson of New Paris; sister Diane Jennings of Muncie, IN; brothers Darrin Anderson of Tipp City and Gary Anderson of Richmond. Friends may call on the family from 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center at Preble Memory Gardens - 3377 US Rt. 35 - West Alexandria, OH. A memorial service will follow at 12:00 and conclude with burial of cremated remains at Preble Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Sept. 26, 2019