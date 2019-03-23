|
Hubert V. Stevens
Liberty - Hubert V. Stevens, 91, of Liberty, passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Reid Health in Richmond. He was born on November 8, 1927, in Brownsville, Indiana, and is the son of Forrest & Viola Stevens.
After graduating from high school, he joined the United States Army and served as a Sergeant 1st Class during the Korean War. While he was stationed in Santa Barbara, California, he married Bessie J. Sample from Richmond, Indiana. They were able to enjoy 58 years together before she passed on September 18, 2008.
He was a life member of the V.F.W. Post 1472, as well as the American Legion Post 122 in Liberty. Hubert was the owner and operator of Brownsville Mobile Milling. In his leisure time, he loved to garden and could often be found working outside in his garden. He also enjoyed playing cards and checkers with the grandkids.
He is survived by two daughters, Debbie Lewis and Patsy (Homer) Loudermilk, both of Liberty; two sons, Randy (Gay) Stevens and Ron (Melinda) Stevens, both of Liberty; two sisters, Mary Alice York and Juanita Osborne; a brother, Richard Stevens; eight grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Along with his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Ruby Pflum and Joan Gaddy, and three brothers, Roy Stevens, Robert Stevens, and Donald Stevens.
Visitation for Hubert will be held on Monday, March 25, 2019, from 5:00pm until 7:00pm at Urban-Winkler Liberty Funeral Home. The funeral service will be on Tuesday, March 26, at 11:00am, at the funeral home, with Pastor Troy Caudill, of Grace Community Church officiating. Burial with military graveside honors presented by the Union County Honor Guard will follow in Brownsville Christian Union Cemetery. To sign the online guestbook or send the family a personal message, please visit www.urbanwinklerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Mar. 23, 2019