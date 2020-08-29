1/1
Hugh Edwin Morgan
Hugh Edwin Morgan

Liberty - Hugh Edwin Morgan, 89, a lifelong resident of Liberty, passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Reid Health of Richmond.

He was born February 26, 1931, the oldest of two children of John and Anna (Whitaker) Morgan. He was a 1949 graduate of Kitchel High School in Union County.

On February 24, 1950, Hugh married Beatrice "Bea" Beck in Liberty, Indiana. Mrs. Morgan survives.

In his early years, Hugh worked as a farm hand. He also worked 17 years for The Perfect Circle Division of DANA in Richmond, Indiana. For 20 years, Hugh was employed in the Union County School System as a maintenance supervisor until his retirement in 1997. He never stopped working, however, whether it was gardening, fixing small engines, tinkering and "inventing" things, or just taking care of his beloved wife, Beatrice.

Hugh was a lifelong member of Four Mile Church of the Brethren, near Kitchel; and for many years, Hugh served as a Scout Master. He also enjoyed being a caller for square dancing and line dancing, in which he participated for twenty years. Hugh was also known for being a great friend.

He was a magnificent anachronism; a self-educated machinist and skilled machine repairman, an honest-to-God muleskinner, a skilled farrier who shod hundreds of horses, as well as being a vastly knowledgeable organic gardener, whose crops and flowers were the envy of his neighbors and friends. He loved to fly, and was a member of the Civil Air Patrol as a teen.

Survivors, other than his wife of 70 years, Beatrice "Bea" Morgan, are his son, Michael E. (Candous) Morgan of Woodbury, Tennessee; a daughter, Donna K. Morgan of Liberty, Indiana; six grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren; and a sister, Joan (Jim) Raper of Liberty, Indiana. He is also blessed with a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He is preceded in death by a son, Mark E. Morgan, who passed away December 3, 1987, a granddaughter, Melinda Morgan, and a great-granddaughter, Mary Doris Morgan.

A celebration of life ceremony will be held at a later time at the convenience of the family. Miller, Moster, Robbins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be made anytime at millermosterrobbins.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.




Published in The Palladium-Item from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Miller Moster Robbins Funeral Home
1704 Grand Ave
Connersville, IN 47331
(765) 825-5641
