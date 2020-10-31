Ida Shields
Richmond, IN - Ida Shields, 94, passed away after a brief illness. A lifelong resident of Richmond, she was born in 1925 the daughter of Joseph and Mariangiola Iacuone who immigrated from Abruzzo Italy in the early 20th century, part of the large Italian American community that flourished in Richmond. Ida was married to Richard Shields who predeceased her.
A 1944 graduate of RHS she was a long-time employee of Bartel's Hoosier store and Knollenberg's in retail sales and as a merchandise manager/buyer. She volunteered for many years at Reid Memorial Hospital. She was a member of the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish and resided at Forest Park prior to her death.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother James Iacuone and sister Viola Dickinson. She is survived by her sister Helen Fuller of New Castle and eight nieces and nephews, Vicky Knaack, Linda Buhr (Gary), John Iacuone (Connie) Robert Fuller (Debbie)Joseph Fuller (Kay) William Fuller (Jeanne) David Dickinson (Jackie) Paula Pepper and numerous great-nieces and nephews who remember her fondly from the many family gatherings through the years.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home with Rev. Sengole Gnanaraj officiating. A private burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery. Friends may call 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. Tuesday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at stegallberheideorr.com
.