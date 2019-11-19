|
|
Idris I. Daugherty
West Manchester, OH - Idris I. Daugherty, age 104, of West Manchester, OH passed away Monday, November 18, 2019 at the Ambassador Health Care Nursing Center in Centerville, IN. She was born September 3, 1915 in Darke County, OH to the late Everie and Versa (Dill) Ketring. Idris was a 1933 graduate of Jefferson High School; and an active member of the Preble County Council on Aging and Sewing Club. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband Vaughnie Daugherty; daughter Joyce A. Maggard; granddaughter Tina Carter; great grandson Randon Aldora; sisters Anna Stutz, Ada Petry, Vonda Johnson and Ruby Mt. Castle; brother Herman Ketring; and special cousin Herb Salyor. She is survived by her granddaughter Gina Maggard of Richmond, IN; great grandsons Justin (Kristee) Aldora of McCordsville, IN and Nate (Tiffany) Aldora of Mt. Orab, OH; great great grandchildren Logan Aldora and Bailey Aldora and expecting great great grandson Hudson Lee; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 1:30 pm until time of funeral service at 2:30 pm at the Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, 226 West Main Street, Eaton, OH. Burial will follow at Wares Chapel Cemetery in West Manchester. The family would like to express a special thank you to all the caring staff at Ambassador Health Care in Centerville, who took such wonderful care of Idris. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the North Central Rescue Squad or Preble County Council on Aging. Online Condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019