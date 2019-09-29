Services
Riggle Walterman Mortuary
32 S 11th Street
Richmond, IN 47374
(765) 966-7684
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Riggle Walterman Mortuary
32 S 11th Street
Richmond, IN 47374
Liturgy
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Andrew Catholic Church
235 South 5th St
Richmond, IN
Entombment
Following Services
Earlham Mausoleum
Imelda Ramsey


1932 - 2019
Imelda Ramsey Obituary
Imelda Ramsey

Richmond - Imelda Catherine Ramsey, age 87, of Richmond passed away Tuesday (September 24, 2019) at Golden Living Center. She was born on August 11, 1932 to Eugene and Theresa Day Barth in Richmond, Indiana. Imelda enjoyed knitting, bowling and watching college basketball. She was a big Reds and Cubs fan. Imelda was a lifetime member of St. Andrew Church. She did a lot of volunteer work and helped out at Widowed Persons Service, the Senior Center and helped prep meals for funerals at her church.

Survivors include children Kevin (Andrea) Ramsey, Mark Ramsey and Lisa (Roger) Owens; grandchildren Kristy (Richard) Salinas, Tim (Misty) Owens, Michelle Ramsey, Betsy (Luke) Coyle, Britney (James) Ward, Casie Yoder and James Ramsey; 11 great grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Odell "Smokey" Ramsey who passed in October of 1994 and 3 brothers and 3 sisters.

Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday (October 1, 2019) at St. Andrew Catholic Church. Father Sengole Gnanaraj will officiate. Entombment will immediately follow at Earlham Mausoleum. Family and friends may call from 5:30 P.M. to 7:30 P.M. on Monday (September 30, 2019) at Riggle-Waltermann Mortuary. Memorial contributions may be made in Imelda's name to Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish for St Andrew (240 S 6th St Richmond, Indiana 47374)
Published in The Palladium-Item on Sept. 29, 2019
